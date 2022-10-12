Convocatoria a Asamblea Anual General de Condominios

Régimen Condominal “El Zalate”

Conforme a la Ley Sobre El Régimen De Propiedad En Condominio del Estado de Baja California Sur), y el reglamento del Régimen de Propiedad en Condominio vigente del Condominio “El Zalate”, el Administrador, en este Acto convoca a los condóminos a una Asamblea General Ordinaria de Condóminos que se llevará a cabo el día Sábado 12 de Noviembre del 2022, en el domicilio ubicado en Paseo Malecón San José, número 128, en el interior del Hotel “Hyatt Place”, Colonia Zona Hotelera, en San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Código Postal 23406, México Baja California Sur, México, en Primera convocatoria a las 09:00 A.M., con un quórum requerido del 90%. Si no se reúne el quórum necesario, en segunda convocatoria a las 09:15 A.M., con un quórum requerido de más del 51% y, a las 09:30 A.M. con los que estén presentes, en tercera convocatoria para cubrir el siguiente:

ORDEN DEL DÍA.

I.- Propuesta, discusión y designación del Presidente, Secretario y escrutadores de la Asamblea; y establecimiento del quórum;

II.- Presentación del reporte del Administrador hasta Agosto de 2022.

III.- Presentación de Estados Financieros para el año en curso y en su caso aprobación de los mismos.

IV.- Propuesta, discusión y, en su caso aprobación de las Cuotas de Mantenimiento y Administración del Condominio para el año 2023, estableciendo el monto y plazo para el pago, en cumplimiento del Presupuesto Anual.

– Los propietarios votaran por la propuesta de mejoras de capital o reparaciones mayores, así como de las reservas.

V.- Ratificación o designación de “El Zalate The One and Only, AC” como Administrador del Condominio.

VI.- Reporte del Comité de Vigilancia y designación de miembros del nuevo comité de vigilancia y Arquitectura para el próximo año.

VII.- Asuntos Generales

VIII.- Nombramiento de Delegados Especiales de la Asamblea.

IX.– Definir fecha de siguiente Asamblea.

X.- Clausura.

La Asamblea se declarará debidamente instalada (i) en primera convocatoria con la asistencia del 75% del total de los condóminos del Condominio, (ii) en segunda convocatoria con la asistencia del 50% los condóminos del Condominio. (iii) en tercera convocatoria con la asistencia de los condóminos del Condominio que estén presentes. Los acuerdos adoptados en la Asamblea serán obligatorios para los presentes, ausentes y disidentes.

Los condóminos pueden asistir a la reunión personalmente o por poder debidamente firmado ante dos testigos. (proporcionar una copia de identificación con foto del representante y una copia de identificación con foto del dueño del condominio ante la oficina de la Administración).

Toda la documentación será sometida a consideración de los condóminos en la Reunión. También se enviará por correo electrónico y estará a disposición de los propietarios del condominio en la oficina de la Administración de Condominios.

CALL FOR ANNUAL GENERAL HOMEOWNERS ASSEMBLY MEETING

“El Zalate” Condominium Regime

According to the Condominium Property Regime Law for State of Baja California Sur Lawand the rules and regulations in force of the Condominium Regime “El Zalate” the Administrator, through this Act calls to a General Ordinary Homeowners Assembly, that shall take place on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at the domicile located at Paseo Malecón San Jose, number 128, inside the Hotel “Hyatt Place”, Colonia Zona Hotelera, in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Zip Code 23406, Mexico, on the First Call at 09:00 A.M., with a 90% of undivided interest quorum required, and if the required quorum is not met, on the Second Call at 09:15 A.M., with more than 51% of undivided interest quorum required and finally, the Third call at 09:30 A.M. with whomever is present, to address the following:

AGENDA

I.- Appointment of a President, Secretary and Tellers for the General Homeowners Assembly; Attendance List and establishment of Quorum.

II.- Presentation of the Administrator’s report up to August 2022.

III.- Presentation of the Financial Statements for the current year and if applicable approval of the same.

IV.- Proposal, discussion and in case approval of the Maintenance and Administration Dues of the Condominium for the year 2023, establishing the amount and time period for the payment in observance of the Annual Budget.

Homeowners will be voting for proposed capital improvements or major repairs, as well as the reserve fund.

V.- Ratification of “El Zalate The One and Only, AC” as administrator of the Condominium

VI.- Surveillance Committee report and designation of new Surveillance and Architectural Committees members for upcoming year.

VII.- General Matters.

VIII.- Appointment of Special Delegates of the assembly.

IX.- Define date for next Assembly.

X.- Adjournment.

The Assembly will declare itself properly installed (i) in first call notice with the attendance of 75% of the totality of the homeowners of the Condominium (ii) in second call notice with the 50% of the totality of the homeowners of the Condominium (iii) in third call with the attendance of whichever homeowners of the Condominium that are present. The agreements adopted in the Assembly will be obligatory for the present, absentee and dissidents.

Condominium owners may attend the meeting personally or by Power of Attorney (proxy) duly signed before two witnesses. (Providing one photo ID copy of the proxy holder and one photo ID copy of the condominium owner before in the Administration office).

All the documentation will be submitted for consideration of the condominium owners at the Meeting. Additionally, it will be sent via e-mail and will be available to the condominium owners at the office of the Condominiums Administration.