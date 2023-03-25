Asamblea General Misioneros de Los Cabos

MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C.

ASAMBLEA GENERAL ORDINARIA DE ASOCIADOS

15 de abril del 2023

Con fundamento en el Artículo 17 de los Estatutos de MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C., se convoca a los Asociados Activos de la Asociación a una Asamblea Anual Ordinaria, que tendrá verificativo el 15 de abril del 2023, en el Misiones del Cabo alberca zona, de manera conjunta con la Asamblea de Condóminos del Régimen en Condominial MISIONES DEL CABO.

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

ORDEN DEL DIA

1. Determinación del quorum legal

2. Elección del Presidente,

Secretario, Parlamentario y

Escrutadores de la Asamblea

3. Ratificación del ACUERDO DE TRANSACCIÓN firmado el 2 de marzo de 2023

4. Elección de miembros de la Junta Directiva

5. Asuntos diversos de interes de La Asamblea, así como los relativos a la formalización de los acuerdos adoptados por la Asamblea.

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 4:30 p.m. De no haber quorum, en segunda convocatoria a las 4:45 p.m. De no haber quorum, la Tercera y ultima convocatoria será a las 5:00 p.m. El registro de miembros comenzará a las 4:30 p.m.

MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C.

ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF CONDOMINIUM OWNERS

15 APRIL 2023

Based on the article 17 of the by-laws of MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C., it

invites the Active Members of the Association to an Ordinary Annual Assembly, which will take place on April 15, 2023, at the Misiones del Cabo swimming pool area, simultaneously with the Homeowners Meeting of the Condominium Regime MISIONES DEL CABO.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

AGENDA

1. Determination of legal quorum

2. Election of President, Secretary, Parliamentarian and Tellers of Assembly Meeting3. Ratification of SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT signed 2 March 2023

4. Elect Members of the Board of Directors

5. Other topics of interest to the Assembly, as well as those related to the formalization of the resolutions taken by the Assembly.

The First call to the meeting will be at 4:30

p.m. If there is no quorum, the Second call will be at 4:45 p.m. If there is no quorum, the Third and last call will be at 5:00 p.m. The registry of members will start at 4:30 p.m.