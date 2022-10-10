Conviocatoria a Asamblea Extraordinaria de Condóminos

CALL FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL HOMEOWNERS ASSEMBLY MEETING “El Zalate” Condominium Regime According to the Condominium Property Regime Law for State of Baja California Sur Lawand the rules and regulations in force of the Condominium Regime “El Zalate” the Administrator, through this Act calls to a General Ordinary Homeowners Assembly, that shall take place on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, in , Plaza las Fuentes, 2nd floor Transpeninsular Hwy KM 24.5 Cerro Colorado San Jose del Cabo, BCS CP.23405, Mexico, on the First Call with a 75% of undivided interest quorum required, at 09:30 A.M. with whomever is present, to address the following: AGENDA I.- Appointment of a President, Secretary and Tellers for the General Homeowners Assembly; Attendance List and, establishment of Quorum. II.- The approval of the modification of the condominium property regime, for the construction of a common area for a community center and pickle ball court, infrastructure and amenities in the space of the lot above the garages, with a construction of up to 450 square meters and a total price of up to $290,000.00 USO, with the consequent modification of the regime in its legal description of common areas and tables of undivided property, as well as any other necessary modification. III.- Appointment of special delegates. l confirms and ratify the legal action of such proxy and the revocation of any power of attorney or power of attorney granted as of this date. IV.- Adjournment. The Assembly will declare itself properly installed (i) in first call notice with the attendance of 75% of the totality of the homeowners of the Condominium. The agreements adopted in the Assembly will be obligatory for the present, absentee and dissidents. Condominium owners may attend the meeting personally or by Power of Attorney (proxy) duly signed before two witnesses. (Providing one photo ID copy of the proxy holder and one photo ID copy of the condominium owner before in the Administration office). All the documentation will be submitted for consideration of the condominium owners at the Meeting. Additionally, it will be sent via e-mail and will be available to the condominium owners at the office of the Condominiums Administration.

CONVOCATORIA PARA ASAMBLEA GENERAL EXTRAORDINARIA DE CONDÓMINOS. Régimen Condominal “El Zalate” Conforme a la Ley Sobre El Régimen De Propiedad En Condominio del Estado de Baja California Sur), y el reglamento del Régimen de Propiedad en Condominio vigente del Condominio “El Zalate”, el Administrador, en este Acto convoca a los condóminos a una Asamblea General Ordinaria de Condóminos que se llevará a cabo el día Jueves 10 de Noviembre del 2022, en el domicilio ubicado en Plaza las fuentes segundo piso carretera transpeninsular KM 24.5 Col Cerro Colorado San José del cabo BCS CP3 23405, Mexico en Primera convocatoria con un quorum requerido del 75%. a las 09:30 A.M. con los que estén presentes, para cubrir el siguiente: ORDEN DEL DÍA. I.- Propuesta, discusión y designación del Presidente, Secretario y escrutadores de la Asamblea; y establecimiento del quórum; II.- la aprobación de la modificación del régimen de propiedad en condominio, para la construcción de área común para un centro comunitario central y cancha de pickleball, infraestructura y amenidades en el espacio sobre el lote sobre las cocheras, con una construcción de hasta 450 metros cuadrados y un precio total de hasta $290,000.00 USO, con la consecuente modificación del régimen en su descripción legal de áreas comunes y tablas de pro indivisos así como cualquier otra modificación necesaria III.- Designación de delegados especiales. Confirmo y ratifico la actuación legal de dicho apoderado y la revocación cualquier poder o carta poder otorgada a esta fecha IV.- Clausura. La Asamblea se declarará debidamente instalada (i) en primera convocatoria con la asistencia del 75% del total de los condóminos del Condominio. Los acuerdos adoptados en la Asamblea serán obligatorios para los presentes, ausentes y disidentes. Los condóminos pueden asistir a la reunión personalmente o por poder debidamente firmado ante dos testigos. (proporcionar una copia de identificación con foto del representante y una copia de identificación con foto del dueño del condominio ante la oficina de la Administracion). Toda la documentación será sometida a consideración de los condóminos en la Reunión. También se enviará por correo electrónico y estará a disposición de los propietarios del condominio en la oficina de la Administración de Condominios.