Convocatoria de la Asamblea General de “Condominios Marina Cabo Plaza”

De acuerdo con el Reglamento vigente del Condominio “Marina Cabo Plaza”, (constituido en Escritura Pública No. 068 del Volumen III, de fecha 15 de diciembre del 1989, otorgada ante la fe del licenciado Ruben Alejo Arechiga Espinoza, Notario Público número 10 del estado de Baja California Sur, inscrita en el Registro Público de la Propiedad y del Comercio del Municipio de Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, bajo el número 13 bis, foja 290, volumen XXXII E.P., sección primera) se les convoca a todos los condóminos a la Asamblea General Extraordinaria de Condóminos, que se llevará a cabo el día 3 de diciembre del 2022, en el inmueble que ocupa y se denomina “Condominios Marina Cabo Plaza” (ubicado en Boulevard Marina número 39, esquina con malecón y Gómez Farías, colonia El Médano, en la ciudad de cabo san Lucas, Municipio Los Cabos Baja California Sur), en primera convocatoria a las 09:45 a.m., en segunda convocatoria a las 10:00 y última convocatoria será a las 10:15 a.m.

De conformidad a lo dispuesto por el Artículo 25 del reglamento del condominio, para poder ejercer su derecho de voto, los condóminos deberán de encontrarse al corriente en el pago de las cuotas de mantenimiento y administración y/o para el fondo de reserva y/o de las cuotas extraordinarias o especiales a su cargo, al trimestre anterior a la celebración de la asamblea, en este caso, deberán estar al corriente de sus pagos por los conceptos antes mencionados, hasta el 30 de septiembre al 2022 inclusive.

Los puntos que conforman la orden del día son los siguientes:

I.- Bienvenida y elección de Presidente, Secretario y Escrutadores de la Asamblea, y presentación del Traductor.

II.- Lista de Asistencia y en su caso, declaración de Quórum Legal.

III.- Ratificación de todos y cada uno de los acuerdos tomados en la Asamblea General de Condóminos celebrada el día 4 de Diciembre del 2021 en su caso.

IV.- Reporte y lectura de la lista de Condóminos Morosos.

V.- Informe de la Administración del Condominio, respecto a los asuntos del condominio e ingresos obtenidos y egresos realizados en el período comprendido del 01 del mes de enero del año 2022 al día 31 de Octubre del 2022 y en su caso, aprobación de los actos realizados por la administración del condominio.

VI. Reporte de Actividades del Comité de Vigilancia.

VII.- Presentación del Presupuesto de gastos para el 2023 y aprobación en su caso.

VIII.- Determinación de las Cuotas de Mantenimiento y Administración y/o Fondo de Reserva y/o Cuotas Extraordinarias o Especiales, Penalidades e Intereses Moratorios para el año 2023 y hasta nueva resolución al respecto por parte de la asamblea general de Condóminos.

IX.- Reporte de Actividades del Comité Arquitectónico.

X.- Reporte del estado de los procedimientos judiciales para el cobro de las cuotas de mantenimiento adeudadas.

XI.- Presentación y aprobación en su caso, del reglamento para el uso y disfrute del área de la alberca y/o área recreativa para el uso de los propietarios de las unidades residenciales y sus huéspedes, así como la aprobación de las cuotas y/o aportaciones especiales a cargo de los propietarios de las unidades exclusivas residenciales para el mantenimiento y mejoras del área.

XII.- Ratificación y/o Elección de la Administración del Condominio (Comité de Administración) y, en su caso, los honorarios del gerente administrador del condominio y otorgamiento de poderes.

XIII.- Ratificación y/o Elección de los miembros del Comité de Vigilancia.

XIV.- Ratificación y/o Elección de los miembros del Comité Arquitectónico.

XV.- Asuntos Generales.

XVI.- Designación de delegado especial de la asamblea.

XVII.- Clausura de la Asamblea.

Atentamente,

Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos, B.C.S., a 4 de Noviembre del 2022.

El Administrador del Condominio denominado “Condominios Marina Cabo Plaza”:

CONDOMINOS DE MARINA CABO PLAZA A.C., por conducto de su representante legal la Lic. María de Lourdes Valadez Díaz

CALL FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE CONDOMINIUM REGIME OF “CONDOMINOS MARINA CABO PLAZA”

According to the rules of procedure of the condominium “Marina Cabo Plaza”, (contained in the public deed number 068 of the volume III, dated December 15, 1989, before Mr. Ruben Alejo Arechiga Espinoza, Notary Public Number 10 of the State of Baja California Sur registered in the public registry of property and of commerce of the Municipality of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, under the number 13 bis, foja 290, volume XXXII E.P., first section), invitation is made to all the condominiums to the General Extraordinary Assembly of the Condominium that will be held on December 3, 2022, the subject property which is, and is called “Condominios Marina Cabo Plaza” (located at Boulevard Marina number 39, cornered with the Malecón and Gómez Farias, Colonia El Médano, in the city of Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos Baja California Sur), with the first call at 09: 45 a.m., the second at 10:00 am and last call will be at 10: 15 a.m.

As established by article 25th of the Condominium Rules, to exercise their right to vote, the Condominium Owners must be current in the payment of assessed contributions for the Maintenance and Administration and/or Reserve Fund and/or Extraordinary or Special fees, to the quarter prior to the holding of the Assembly, in this case, be current on their payments for the concepts mentioned above, up until September 30 of the year of 2022 inclusive.

Order of the Day:

I. Welcome and the election of President, Secretary and tellers of the Assembly, and presentation of the Translator.

II. List of Attendance and if appropriate, a Legal Statement of Legal Quorum.

III. Ratification of each and every one of the agreements taken by the General Assembly of Condominiums, held on December 4, 2021.

IV. Reporting and reading the list of Condominiums with outstanding dues.

V. Report of the administration of the condominium, with respect to the Affairs of the condominium and revenues and expenses of the period from January 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022, and, adoption of the acts carried out by the administration of the condominium.

VI. Report of the Vigilance Committee activities.

VII. Budget 2023 presentation and its approval as the case may be;

VIII. Determination of quotas for the Maintenance and Administration and/or Reserve Fund and/or Extraordinary or Special Fees, Penalties and Default Interest for the year 2023 and until a new resolution by the General Assembly;

IX. Activities report of the Architectural Committee;

X. Report of the state of the judicial procedures for the payment of maintenance fees owed;

XI. Presentation and approval where appropriate, of the use and enjoyment of the pool area and/or recreational area for the use of the owners of the exclusive residential properties and their guests, as well as, the approval of quotas and/or special contributions in charge of the owners of the exclusive residential properties for the Maintenance and improvements of the area;

XII. Ratification and/or election of the administration of the condominium (Management Committee) and, where appropriate, the fees of the Administrator of the legal entity administering of the condominium and the granting of powers;

XIII. Ratification and/or Election of the members of the Vigilance Committee;

XIV. Ratification and/or Election of the members of the Architectural Committee;

XV. General Affairs;

XVI. Appointment of the Special Representative of the Assembly and;

XVII. Closing of the Assembly.

Sincerely,

Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos, B.C.S, November 4, 2022.

The Administrator of the condominium named “Condominios Marina Cabo Plaza”:

CONDOMINOS DE MARINA CABO PLAZA, A. C., through its legal representative Lic. María de Lourdes Valadez Díaz.