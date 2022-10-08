“CONDOMINIOS MISIONES DEL CABO”

Convocatoria a Asamblea General Ordinaria de Condóminos

Con fundamento en el Artículo 55 del Reglamento, se convoca a los Condóminos del “Condominio Misiones del Cabo”, a una Asamblea General Ordinaria de Condóminos, que tendrá verificativo el 15 de octubre del 2022, a las 5:00 pm, en el Área de la Alberca del Condominio Misiones del Cabo.

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

ORDEN DEL DIA

1.- Elección del presidente, secretario y escrutadores de la reunión.

2.- Determinación de Quórum Legal

3.- Informes y Aprobación

a. Informe del Presidente del Administrador

b. Informe del Tesorero del Administrado

4.- Ratificación de “Misioneros de Los Cabos, A.C.”, como Administrador del Condominio, o en su caso nombramiento de nuevo Administrador del Condominio, así como otorgamiento y revocación de poderes.

5.- Presentación y aprobación del presupuesto anual para 2023.

6.- Ordenes especiales

a. Presentación y Votación por el Cambio de Color del Arco

b. Actualización del Desarrollador

7.- Asuntos diversos de interés de la Asamblea, así como los relativos a la formalización de los acuerdos adoptados por la Asamblea.

a. Negocios Inconclusos

b. Negocios Nuevos

8.- Clausura

La asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 4:30 horas; de no haber Quórum, en segunda convocatoria a las 4:45 horas; y en caso de no haber Quórum para una segunda convocatoria, la tercera y última será a las 5:00 horas. El registro de Condóminos comenzará a las 4:30 horas.

Based on Section 55 of the condominium Regulations, we call the Homeowners of the “Condominio Misiones del Cabo”, to the General Ordinary Homeowners Meeting, that will take place on October, 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., at the Misiones Swimming Pool area.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

AGENDA

1.-Election of the President, Secretary and Tellers of the meeting

2.-Determination of a legal quorum.

3.- Reports and Approvals

a. Administrator President’s Report

b. Administrator Treasurer’s Report

4.- Ratificationof “MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C.” as administrator of the condominium, or Election of new Administrator, as well as granting and revoking of powers of attorney

5.- Presentation and Approval of the 2023 Annual Budget

6.- Special Orders

a. Presentation and Vote for Arch Color Change

b. Developer Update

7.- Other topics of interest to the Assembly, as well as those related to the formalization of the resolutions taken by the Assembly.

a. Unfinished Business

b. New Business

8.- Adjourn

The first call to the meeting will be at 4:30P.m.; if there is no Quorum, the second call will be at 4.45 P.m.; if there is not enough Quorum for Second Call, the third and last call will be at 5.00 P.m., The registry of Homeowners will start at 4.30 P.m.