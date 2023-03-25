Asamblea Condominios Misiones del Cabo

CONDOMINIOS MISIONES DEL CABO

ASEMBLEA GENERAL

ORDINARIA DE CONDOMINOS

15 DE ABRIL DEL 2023

Con fundamento en el Artículo 55 del Reglamento, se convoca a los CONDÓMINOS DEL “CONDOMINIO

MISIONES DEL CABO” a una Asamblea General Ordinaria de Condóminos que tendrá verificativo el 15 de abril del 2023 a las 5:00 p.m. en el Misiones del Cabo alberca zona.

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

ORDEN DEL DIA

1. Determinación del quorum legal

2. Presentaciones

3. Elección del Presidente, Secretario, Parlamentario y Escrutadores de la Asamblea

4. Informes

a. Informe del Presidente y

Tesorero del Administrador

b. Informe Comité De Vigilancia

5. Ordenes Especiales

a. Ratificación de MISIONEROS

DE LOS CABOS, A.C. como

Administrador del Condominio

b. Explicación y Ratificación, en

su caso, del CONVENIO DE

TRANSACCIÓN que

celebraron DOBLE ESPACIO,

S.A. DE C.V., MISIONES DE

BAJA CALIFORNIA, S.A. DE

C.V., MISIONERONS DE

LOS CABOS, A.C., y el

REGIMEN DE PROPIEAD

EN CONDOMINO,

MISIONES DEL CABO y en particular

los 2 párrafos de la claúsula Décima,

firmado el 2 de Marzo de 2023.

c. Elección de miembros de la

Junta Directiva

d. Elección de miembros del

Comité de Vigilancia

e. Electo Presidente del Comité

de Vigilancia

f. Elección de los miembros del

Comité de Revisión

Arquitectónica

6. Asuntos diversos de interés de la Asamblea, así como los relativos a la formalización de los acuerdos adoptados por la Asamblea.

a. Negocios Inconclusos

b. Negocios Nuevos

7. Clausura

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 4:30 p.m. De no haber quorum, en segunda convocatoria a las 4:45 p.m. De no haber quorum, la Tercera y ultima convocatoria será a las 5:00 p.m. El registro de miembros comenzará a las 4:30 p.m.

CONDOMINIUM MISIONES DEL CABO

ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF CONDOMINIUM OWNERS

15 APRIL 2023

Based on Section 55 of the Condominium Regulations, we call the Homeowners of the “CONDOMINIUM MISIONES DEL CABO” to the General Ordinary Homeowners Meeting that will take place on April 15,2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Misiones Swimming Pool area.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

AGENDA

1. Determination of legal quorum

2. Introductions

3. Elect President, Secretary, Parliamentarian and Tellers for Assembly Meeting

4. Reports

a. Administrator President & Treasurer Report

b. Surveillance

Committee Report

5. Special Orders

a. Ratification of MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C. as Administrator of the Condominium

b. Explanation and Ratification, if applicable, of the TRANSACTION AGREEMENT entered into by DOBLE ESPACIO, S.A. DE C.V., MISIONES DE BAJA CALIFORNIA, S.A. DE C.V., MISIONERONS DE LOS CABOS, A.C., CONDOMINIUM PROPERTY REGIME, MISIONES DEL CABO, specifically about the 2 paragraphs of clause number 10 signed on 2 March 2023

c. Elect Members of the Board of Directors

d. Elect Members of the Surveillance Committee

e. Elect President of the Surveillance Committee

f. Elect Members of the Architectural Review Committee

6. Other topics of interest to the

Assembly, as well as those related

to the formalization of the

resolutions taken by the Assembly.

a. Unfinished Business

b. New Business

7. Adjourn

The First call to the meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. If there is no quorum, the Second call will be at 4:45 p.m. If there is no quorum, the Third and last call will be at 5:00 p.m. The registry of members will start at 4:30 p.m.