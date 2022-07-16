Convocatoria Asamblea General Ordinaria de Accionistas Promotora Pelicano S.A de C.V.

El Administrador Unico de PROMOTORA PELICANO, S. A. DE C.V., se convoca a una Asamblea General Ordinaria de Accionistas de esta Sociedad, que deberá celebrarse en Mauricio castro 539, colonia 5 de febrero, San José del Cabo, B. C.S., a las 12:00 (doce) horas del día miercoles 20 (veinte) de Julio del 2022 (dos mil veintidós), con sujeción a la siguiente:

ORDEN DEL DÍA:

DESIGNACION DEL PRESIDENTE DE LA ASAMBLEA, SECRETARIO DE LA ASAMBLEA Y ESCRUTADOR DE LA ASAMBLEA.

II.- DECLARACION EN SU CASO DE QUORUM LEGAL

III.- INFORME DEL ADMINISTRADOR UNICO (poderes otorgados, rendición de cuentas)

II.- ASUNTOS A TRATAR

a).- Revocación y Renovación de Firma Electrónica

b).- Análisis de la situación actual de las concesiones con C. N. A.

c).- Situación Administrativa, Fiscal

d).- Situación de los socios con respecto a sus acciones de la sociedad

e).- Actualización corporativa de acuerdo al art. 181 de la LGSM

f).- Asignación de persona a acudir ante notario a protocolizar los acuerdos tomados

g).- Lectura y aprobación del acta de asamblea

Para ser admitidos en la asamblea, los accionistas deberán acreditar su calidad de socios, con la presentación en la secretaría de Sociedad en Mauricio castro 539, colonia 5 de febrero, en San José del Cabo, B. C. S., y con una anticipación mínima de 48 (cuarenta y ocho) horas al momento en que debe celebrarse la Asamblea, de las acciones de que sea titular o de la constancia de depósito de las mismas, emitida por alguna institución de crédito o institución para depósito de valores por conducto de intermediario bursátil que opere de acuerdo a la Ley de Mercado de Valores. Adicionalmente, de acuerdo al articulo 14 de los Estatutos Sociales, será necesario que la persona a cuyo favor se hubieren expedido los documentos que acrediten el deposito, aparezca en la misma oportunidad inscrita como accionista en el Registro que lleva la Sociedad y en su caso, en el Registro de Participaciones Significativas, así como haber cumplido con las medidas tendientes a prevenir la adquisición de acciones que otorguen el control de la Sociedad, en forma directa o indirecta, en los términos de los Articulos 7 y 10 de los propios Estatutos. Las constancias de depósito serán canjeadas por las tarjetas de admisión correspondientes que mencionen el nombre del accionista y el número de acciones de que es titular o que representa. Las acciones depositadas o las constancias respectivas, se devolverán al concluir la Asamblea, contra entrega de la tarjeta de admisión expedida por la secretaría. Dichas tarjetas de admisión serán indispensables para tener acceso a la Asamblea de Accionistas.

San José del Cabo, B. C. S., a 7 de julio del 2022

FRANCO SALAS LIEVANO

ADMINISTRADOR UNICO

PROMOTORA PELICANO S.A. DE C.V.

CONVOCATORY

ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHOLDERS

By the Administrador Unico of PROMOTORA PELICANO, S. A. DE C.V., an Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders of this Company is convened, to be held at Mauricio Castro 539, Colonia 5 de Febrero, San José del Cabo, B.C.S., at 12:00 p.m. :00 (twelve) hours on wednesday, July 20 (twenty), 2022 (two thousand twenty-two), subject to the following:

ORDER OF THE DAY:

APPOINTMENT OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSEMBLY, SECRETARY OF THE ASSEMBLY AND SPEAKER OF THE ASSEMBLY.

II.- DECLARATION, IF CASE, OF LEGAL QUORUM

III.- REPORT OF THE ADMINISTRATOR UNICO (powers granted, accountability)

II.- MATTERS TO TREAT

a).- Revocation and Renewal of Electronic Signature

b).- Analysis of the current situation of the concessions with C. N. A.

c).- Administrative, Fiscal Situation

d).- Situation of the partners with respect to their shares in the company

e).- Corporate updating according to art. 181 of the LGSM

f).- Assignment of a person to go before a notary to formalize the agreements reached

g).- Reading and approval of the meeting minutes

To be admitted to the meeting, the shareholders must prove their status as partners, with the presentation at the secretary of the Company in Mauricio Castro 539, colony February 5, in San José del Cabo, B. C. S., and with a minimum anticipation of 48 ( forty-eight) hours at the time the Assembly is to be held, of the shares owned or of the certificate of deposit of the same, issued by a credit institution or institution for securities deposit through a stock broker that operates according to the Securities Market Law. Additionally, in accordance with article 14 of the Bylaws, it will be necessary that the person in whose favor the documents proving the deposit have been issued, appear at the same time registered as a shareholder in the Registry kept by the Company and, if applicable, in the Register of Significant Participations, as well as having complied with the measures tending to prevent the acquisition of shares that grant control of the Company, directly or indirectly, in the terms of Articles 7 and 10 of the Bylaws. The deposit records will be exchanged for the corresponding admission cards that mention the name of the shareholder and the number of shares that he owns or represents. The shares deposited or the respective certificates will be returned at the conclusion of the Assembly, upon delivery of the admission card issued by the secretariat. These admission cards will be essential to have access to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

San José del Cabo, B. C. S., July 7, 2022

FRANCO SALAS LIEVANO

ADMINISTRADOR UNICO

