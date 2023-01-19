Convocatoria Asociación de Copropietarios Villa La Estancia A.C

NOTICE OF MEETING

ASOCIACION DE COPROPIETARIOS VILLA LA ESTANCIA, A.C. GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF OWNERS ANNUAL MEETING

Based on Article 2,587 of the Civil Code for the State of Baja California Sur and the Eleventh and Twelfth Articles of its Social Statutes, we call the Owners of the Asociacion de Copropietarios Villa la Estancia, A.C. to the General Assembly of Owners Annual Meeting that will take place on January 27 th , 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The Meeting will be held at interior of the La Casona Restaurant at Villa La Estancia, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. During the Meeting the following matters will be addressed:

ORDER OF BUSINESS

1. Assembly opening by the Administrator.

2. Appointment of the Assembly’s President and Secretary.

3. Appointment of Tellers by the President.

4. Roll call and legal quorum verification by the Teller.

5. Declare the Meeting legally in session.

6. Study, discussion and approval, if such be the case, of the report to be presented by the Administrator

regarding the Accounts and Balance Sheets from January 1 st to December 31, 2022.

7. Study, discussion and approval, if such be the case, of the report to be presented by the Administrator

regarding the Income Statements from January 1 st to December 31, 2022.

8. Study, discussion and approval, if such be the case, of the Interior Reserve Fund, with the understanding

that changes can take place throughout the year with previous consent from the Fractional Board.

9. Study, discussion and approval, if such be the case of the Budget from January 1 st to December 31, 2023.

10. Introduction and vote on the new member of the Fractional Board of Directors.

11. Set date for next Assembly.

12. Appointment of special representatives so that they fulfill resolutions adopted in the Assembly.

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur on January 17, 2023.

BOARD DIRECTOR

____________________________

Cesar Madera