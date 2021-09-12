Dron estadounidense asesina diez afganos inocentes
Estados Unidos realizó un ataque con drones en Kabul el pasado 29 de agosto, en el cual un hombre y nueve integrantes de su familia murieron. El Pentágono aseguró que el hombre conducía un coche bomba y los demás eran terroristas:
“Se eliminó una amenaza inminente. (…) El hombre pertenecía al Estado Islámico del Gran Jorasán o ISIS-K”.
The military said it believed Zemari Ahmadi’s white Toyota Corolla, which it tracked by drone for eight hours that day, was packed with explosives. Security camera video we obtained showed him loading it with water containers for his home. I’ll detail our findings in this thread. pic.twitter.com/1hEaFBmcDo
Sin embargo, una investigación del New York Times precisó que el hombre era un afgano pacífico que trabajaba para una ONG.
El hombre asesinado por el dron estadounidense era Zemari Ahmad, un ingeniero eléctrico de 43 años que trabajaba en la ONG ‘Nutrition and Education International’ (NEI) desde el 2006. Este organismo se dedica a luchar contra la malnutrición en Afganistán.
Lo que se puede ver en el video es que el hombre cargó a su vehículo recipientes con agua, no con explosivos como se había asegurado.
At around the time Ahmadi was picking up his colleagues, the U.S. military said it observed a white sedan emerge from an Islamic State safehouse near Ahmadi’s home, 5km northwest of the airport. Intercepted communications from the safehouse gave the sedan instructions, they said. pic.twitter.com/v7OUg1uRQF
Además, ese día iba acompañado de algunos compañeros que llevaba a sus trabajos.
Por su parte, John Kirby, portavoz del Pentágono, dijo:
“Se continúa evaluando el ataque. Ningún otro ejército trabaja más duro (…) para prevenir bajas civiles”.
