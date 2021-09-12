Dron estadounidense asesina diez afganos inocentes

Estados Unidos realizó un ataque con drones en Kabul el pasado 29 de agosto, en el cual un hombre y nueve integrantes de su familia murieron. El Pentágono aseguró que el hombre conducía un coche bomba y los demás eran terroristas:

The military said it believed Zemari Ahmadi’s white Toyota Corolla, which it tracked by drone for eight hours that day, was packed with explosives. Security camera video we obtained showed him loading it with water containers for his home. I’ll detail our findings in this thread. pic.twitter.com/1hEaFBmcDo

— Evan Hill (@evanhill) September 10, 2021