QuarantinaAguilera: un nuevo y divertido reto viral arrasa en las redes

Been feeling super nostalgic during this time…and I see all you fighters calling me Quarantina 😂 so I was thinking…we all deserve to feel like queens during this time, even if we aren’t stepping out. So I want to see your best #Quarantine fashion or beauty looks – inspired by some of my past looks. And let’s raise each other up, while we’re couped up at home. Post your photos using #QuarantinaAguilera and I’ll repost some of my faves. 😆 Love you guys! #TBT #QuarantinaChallenge