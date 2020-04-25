Sábado 25 de abril, 2020
25 abril, 2020

#QuarantinaAguilera: un nuevo y divertido reto viral arrasa en las redes

La célebre cantante estadounidense Christina Aguilera lanzó un desafío creativo para levantar el ánimo de sus fans en la cuarentena por el coronavirus.

El reto viral QuarantinaAguilera (en referencia a la cuarentena y al nombre de la popular intérprete) consiste en recrear las fotos más famosas de la cantante, como las portadas de sus discos o algunos de sus vídeos musicales

“Me he sentido súper nostálgica durante este tiempo… Y veo que todos los fighters [así se llaman a sí mismos los fans de Aguilera] me llamáis Quarantina, así que pensé que… todos merecemos sentirnos como reinas durante este tiempo, aunque no salgamos de casa”, declaró la intérprete.

“Quiero ver vuestros mejores ‘looks’ de moda o de belleza inspirados en algunas de mis imágenes anteriores”, agregó.

Los seguidores de Aguilera inundaron la red con publicaciones, acompañadas de las etiquetas #QuarantinaAguilera y #QuarantinaChallenge, en las que rindieron homenaje a su ídolo musical:

View this post on Instagram

In the morning When I wake up I'll go back to the girl I used to be But baby Not tonight!!! 💋💄🦾 💋Face art: @makeuprevolution @revolutionbeautyserbia Pride Cream Pigments Palette 💋Foundation: @maccosmetics @mac.usce Studio Fix NW15 💋Contour and highlight: @toofaced Sweet Peach Palette @sleekmakeup Highlighting Palette in Cleopatra’s Kiss 💋Lips: @sephorasrbija @sephora Cream Lip Stain in Red 💋Lashes: @ardellserbia @ardellbeauty Wispies and Mega Volume Individuals Song: Anikdote-Turn It up (NCS Release) @nocopyrightsounds Hair: @kokonadogradnjakose 👑 #makeup #makeupartist #faceart #transformation #transformationtuesday #morphebabe #anastasiabeverlyhills #christinaaguilera #xtina #album #albumcover #maccosmetics #sephora #alexandarcosmetics #revolutionbeautyserbia #makeuprevolution #makeupoftheday #makeuptutorial #makeuplooks #makeupideas #makeupvideos #blonde #wigs #QuarantinaAguilera #QuarantinaChallenge

A post shared by 👑 Aleksandar Perić 👑 (@alex.makeup.boss) on

View this post on Instagram

Xtina of course ❤️ #quarantinaaguilera

A post shared by Alex Morgan!!🌸 (@almorgann) on

Por su parte, la propia diva de los 2000 compartió en su cuenta una recopilación de las publicaciones que más le han gustado:

 

