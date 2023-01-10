Condominio Villas de Oro Convocatoria a Asamblea Ordinaria

CONDOMINIO VILLAS DE ORO FASE UNO CONVOCATORIA A ASAMBLEA ORDINARIA.

VILLAS DE ORO PHASE ONE CONDOMINIUM CALL TO AN ORDINARYMEETING.

Con fundamento en los Artículos 2.1, 2.2, 16.2, 16.6, 16.7 y 16.8 del Reglamento Modificado, se convoca a los Condóminos del Condominio Villas De Oro

Fase Uno, a la Asamblea Ordinaria de Condóminos, que tendrá verificativo el 28 de enero del año 2023, a las 10:00 a.m. en el área común conocido

“Alberca”, ubicada dentro del desarrollo turístico Villas de Oro ubicado en el Desarrollo Maestro Palmilla, en la ciudad de San José del Cabo, B.C.S,

México. La asamblea se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

Founded on Articles 2.1, 2.2,16.2, 16.6, 16.7 and 16.8 of the Amended Regulations, we hereby summon all Homeowners of the Villas de Oro Phase One

Condominium to participate in the Ordinary Meeting that will take place on January 28, 2023 at 10:00 am at the common use area known as the “Pool” located

within the Villas de Oro Development which is located within the Palmilla Master Condominium in the City of San Jose del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico. The Assembly

will take place according to the following:

ORDEN DEL DIA

AGENDA

1. Verificación de Quórum Legal

Verification of a Legal Quorum.

2. Nombramiento del Presidente, Secretario y Escrutador de la Asamblea.

Appoint the Assembly’s President and Secretary.

3. Presentación, discusión y en su caso, aprobación o rechazo de los estados financieros de operaciones del ejercicio del año 2022.

Presentation, discussion and if appropriate, approval or disapproval of the year 2022financial statements of operations.

4. Presentación, discusión y en su caso, aprobación o rechazo, del presupuesto de operaciones para el ejercicio del año 2023.

Presentation, discussion and if appropriate, approval or rejection of the operating budget for the year 2023.

5. Elección de los Miembros de la Mesa Directiva para el año 2023.

Election ofthe Board of Directors Members for the year 2023.

6. Discusión y, en su caso, elección de los Miembros del Comité de Vigilancia para el año 2023.

Discussion and if appropriate, election of the Surveillance Committee Members for the year 2023.

7. Elección de los Miembros del Comité Arquitectónico para el año 2023.

Election of the Architectural Review Committee Members for the year 2023.

8. Asuntos diversos de interés de la Asamblea.

Diverse matters of interest to the Assembly.

9. Clausura de la Asamblea.

Closing of the Assembly.

La asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 10:00 a.m., y de no haber Quórum, en segunda convocatoria a las 10:15 a.m., y en caso de

no haber Quórum para una segunda convocatoria, la tercera y última será a las 10:30 a.m. El registro de Condóminos comenzará a las 9:30 a.m. y

deberá entregar al Administrador copia de la escritura que compruebe su titularidad, lo anterior, de conformidad con el artículo 16.13 del Reglamento

modificado del Condominio Villas de Oro Fase Uno; asimismo, deberán designar por escrito un domicilio para oír y recibir notificaciones en el

municipio de Los Cabos, como lo dispone el artículo 34 fracción II de la Ley Sobre el Régimen de Propiedad en Condominio del Estado de Baja

California Sur.

The first call to Assembly will take place at 10:00 a.m. but should Quorum not be reached, the second call to Assembly shall take place at 10:15 a.m., and in case

a Quorum cannot be reached during the second call, the third and final call to Assembly shall take place at 10:30 a.m. Registration of Homeowners will begin at

9:30 a.m., bring a copy of your deed that evidences you are a homeowner to the Assembly, the above, in accordance with Article 16.13 of the modified

Regulations of the Villas de Oro Phase One Condominium; likewise, they must designate in writing an address to hear and receive notifications in the

municipality of Los Cabos, as provided in Article 34 section II of the Law on Property in Condominium Regime for the State of Baja California Sur.

De acuerdo con lo estipulado en el Artículo 11 del Reglamento, aquellos condóminos que compartan una Unidad de Condominio, deberán designar un

Representante Común, para asistir y votar en la Asamblea, por lo tanto, que se recomienda ponerse en contacto con el Administrador, para el

nombramiento de un representante común, el cual será la persona con derecho a asistir a la Asamblea.

According to Article 11 of the Regulations, those Homeowners that share ownership of a Condominium Unit must designate a common representative to attend

and vote in the Assembly, consequently, we recommend to anyone in this situation, that he/she contact the Administrator to name the common representative who

shall be the person with the right to attend the Assembly.

De acuerdo con lo estipulado en el Artículo 16.12 del Reglamento, un Condómino tiene derecho ser representado en una Asamblea, por un tercero

siempre y cuando se expida carta de poder al nombre del tercero y debidamente firmada por el Condómino. Se anexa a la presente una carta poder

para su uso, de ser necesario.

According to Article 16.12 of the Regulations, a Homeowner has the right to be represented in an Assembly by a third party by means of a Power of Attorney

form, if and when said Homeowner duly signs said form naming the third party as his representative. A Power of Attorney form is attached hereto should it be

needed.

De acuerdo con lo estipulado en los Artículos 16.15 del Reglamento, aquellos condóminos queno estén corrientes en sus pagos de Contribuciones, dicho

Condómino tendrá derecho a atender a la Asamblea, pero sin uso de voz y sin derecho de voto.

According to Article 16.15 of the Regulations, those Homeowners that are not current in the payment of their dues will be allowed to attend the Assembly, but

without use of voice or the right to vote.

SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, B.C.S., A 10 DE ENERO DEL AÑO 2023.

SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, B.C.S., AS OF JANUARY 10, 2023.

MARISOL VERA LEÓN

ADMINISTRADOR

CONDOMINIO VILLAS DE ORO FASE UNO